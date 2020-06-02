The Agenda: More peaceful protests in N. Chs. and downtown; Coronavirus cases climb; Pandemic could cost US economy $7.9 trillion

Protests continued
Heath Ellison
Cody Dixon (a.k.a. Slim S.O.U.L.) speaks at a rally at Colonial Lake
across the Charleston area on Monday night, with peaceful demonstrations in North Charleston and downtown
. Source: Charleston City Paper
Coronavirus cases climb
. Statistics show that coronavirus cases in South Carolina are spiking, with more than 300 new cases reported every day over the weekend and an additional 297 announced on Monday. The percent of positive tests is creeping up as well. But, Gov. Henry McMaster has said that closing isn't an option, and last week said "we can't have an epidemiologist, a police officer, and a mama and a daddy following everybody around." Source: AP
$7.9 trillion hit to the economy.
The Congressional Budget Office projected that the coronavirus pandemic could cost the United States economy $7.9 trillion over the next decade. Source: NYT
Racist posts lead to firings, expulsions, investigations.
People who have posted racist content on social media are learning their actions have consequences – namely, investigations, firings, and expulsions. Source: P&C
CofC updates academic calendar.
College of Charleston announced its in-person class schedule for the 2020-21 school year, which will cancel fall break and instead end classes around Thanksgiving. Source: P&C