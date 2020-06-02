No curfew planned tonight in Charleston after curfew extended on Monday

click to enlarge Lauren Hurlock

Protesters gathered peacefully Saturday in downtown Charleston

No curfew is planned for Tuesday night in the City of Charleston or Charleston County, according to representatives for both.Local officials in Charleston County have announced curfews beginning at 6 p.m. Monday night, mirroring Sunday night's curfew passed in response to Downtown protests.Following similar measures in downtown Charleston, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, Charleston County announced a 6 p.m. curfew the night after destructive riots along downtown's popular King Street commercial corridor.Peaceful protests on Saturday devolved into destruction into the evening, with most damage limited to King Street between Calhoun and Spring streets.Protesters were gathered Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of local police on May 25.Convening an emergency City Council meeting over Zoom Monday afternoon, members passed the measure to extend the 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. curfew to Monday night for the Charleston peninsula, with plans to extend the boundaries of the curfew to reflect County Council's curfew decision.During an emergency City Council meeting on Saturday night, police Chief Luther Reynolds said that police "deployed gas in multiple locations" by 10 p.m. Saturday night. Reynolds described conflicts during the rest of the day as "minimal."Incidents in North Charleston were limited on Saturday night, but a police liaison said some stores at the Tanger Outlet center were vandalized.Charleston County Council previously issued a curfew Saturday evening as authorities saw initial incidents downtown.