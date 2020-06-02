Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

CARTA receiving $7.2 million in CARES Act funding for operations during pandemic

Shuttle returned to full service on May 26

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 6:56 PM

click to enlarge SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
The U.S. Department of Transportation will award the Charleston transit agency with a $7.2 million grant as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Charleston Area Regional Transit Agency, according to a DOT press release, will use the funds to support transit operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Related Daily COVID-19 updates and how Charlestonians can be prepared: The latest numbers, guidelines, and essential info
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb in South Carolina, what do you need to know?
Daily COVID-19 updates and how Charlestonians can be prepared
The latest numbers, guidelines, and essential info
By City Paper Staff
Features
The shuttle service, which connects downtown, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and James Island, provided modified service during the lockdown, said Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester County of Governments. CARTA returned to full service on May 26, with some exceptions.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS