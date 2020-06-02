CARTA receiving $7.2 million in CARES Act funding for operations during pandemic

click to enlarge Sam Spence

The U.S. Department of Transportation will award the Charleston transit agency with a $7.2 million grant as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.The Charleston Area Regional Transit Agency, according to a DOT press release, will use the funds to support transit operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.The shuttle service, which connects downtown, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and James Island, provided modified service during the lockdown, said Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester County of Governments. CARTA returned to full service on May 26, with some exceptions.