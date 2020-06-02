Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Before You Go: Music world gets blacked out; Fringe groups pass the buck on protest violence; Tim Scott doesn't think tear gas is necessary for photo-ops

A lot's happening

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 5:55 PM

click to enlarge Protesters gathered at Colonial Lake on Monday - HEATH ELLISON
  • Heath Ellison
  • Protesters gathered at Colonial Lake on Monday
COVID-19 update: Another 267 cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported in South Carolina today. In Charleston County, the total number of cases is now 646 with 12 deaths.

Great, Scott: Sen. Tim Scott criticized the use of force on peaceful protesters in a situation involving President Donald Trump. On Monday, police and National Guard members fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a crowd of protesters in front of the historic St. John's church in Washington, D.C. The reason is seemingly that Trump needed some footage of himself holding a Bible in front of the church for a video cobbled together by the White House. “But obviously, if your question is, should you use tear gas to clear a path so the president can go have a photo-op, the answer is no,” Scott told POLITICO today.

