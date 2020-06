Before You Go: Music world gets blacked out; Fringe groups pass the buck on protest violence; Tim Scott doesn't think tear gas is necessary for photo-ops

click to enlarge Heath Ellison

Protesters gathered at Colonial Lake on Monday

Another 267 cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported in South Carolina today. In Charleston County, the total number of cases is now 646 with 12 deaths.Sen. Tim Scott criticized the use of force on peaceful protesters in a situation involving President Donald Trump. On Monday, police and National Guard members fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a crowd of protesters in front of the historic St. John's church in Washington, D.C. The reason is seemingly that Trump needed some footage of himself holding a Bible in front of the church for a video cobbled together by the White House. "But obviously, if your question is, should you use tear gas to clear a path so the president can go have a photo-op, the answer is no," Scott told POLITICO today.