Before You Go: Music world gets blacked out; Fringe groups pass the buck on protest violence; Tim Scott doesn't think tear gas is necessary for photo-ops

COVID-19 update:
-
Heath Ellison
-
Protesters gathered at Colonial Lake on Monday
Another 267 cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported in South Carolina today. In Charleston County, the total number of cases is now 646 with 12 deaths.
Great, Scott:
Sen. Tim Scott criticized the use of force on peaceful protesters in a situation involving President Donald Trump. On Monday, police and National Guard members fired tear gas and rubber bullets at a crowd of protesters in front of the historic St. John's church in Washington, D.C. The reason is seemingly that Trump needed some footage of himself holding a Bible in front of the church for a video cobbled together by the White House. "But obviously, if your question is, should you use tear gas to clear a path so the president can go have a photo-op, the answer is no," Scott told POLITICO today.
today.
