Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Monday, June 1, 2020

The Agenda: Sunday night was quiet on the peninsula; More coronavirus cases; Hurricane season starts

More than 700 cases over the weekend

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge Scene from Saturday's protest - LAUREN HURLOCK
  • Lauren Hurlock
  • Scene from Saturday's protest
(Dis)quiet in Charleston. On Sunday, police arrested and tear gassed peaceful protesters before the 6 p.m. curfew took effect. Source: P&C

700+ cases in two days. Over the weekend, more than 700 new cases of the coronavirus were announced by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Source: Charleston City Paper

GOP-COVID. U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham attended a Republican event for a political operative who was retiring that featured very few masks, hand shaking, no social distancing and more. Source: New York Times

McMaster of Puppets. The Post and Courier profiled Governor Henry McMaster's chief of staff, Trey Walker, who as an unelected aide has earned the nickname of "Governor Walker." Some circles believe Walker to be the power and decision maker behind McMaster. Source: P&C

Hurricane season. June 1 is the official start to the hurricane season, but there have already been two named storms. Source: AP

Tags: , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS