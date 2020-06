The Agenda: Sunday night was quiet on the peninsula; More coronavirus cases; Hurricane season starts

click to enlarge Lauren Hurlock

Scene from Saturday's protest

On Sunday, police arrested and tear gassed peaceful protesters before the 6 p.m. curfew took effect. Source: P&C

Over the weekend, more than 700 new cases of the coronavirus were announced by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Source: Charleston City Paper

U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham attended a Republican event for a political operative who was retiring that featured very few masks, hand shaking, no social distancing and more. Source: New York Times

profiled Governor Henry McMaster's chief of staff, Trey Walker, who as an unelected aide has earned the nickname of "Governor Walker." Some circles believe Walker to be the power and decision maker behind McMaster. Source: P&C



June 1 is the official start to the hurricane season, but there have already been two named storms. Source: AP