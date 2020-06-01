Monday, June 1, 2020
The Agenda: Sunday night was quiet on the peninsula; More coronavirus cases; Hurricane season starts
More than 700 cases over the weekend
by Lauren Hurlock
on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 11:02 AM
(Dis)quiet in Charleston.
Lauren Hurlock
Scene from Saturday's protest
On Sunday, police arrested and tear gassed peaceful protesters before the 6 p.m. curfew took effect. Source: P&C
700+ cases in two days.
Over the weekend, more than 700 new cases of the coronavirus were announced by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Source: Charleston City Paper
GOP-COVID.
U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham attended a Republican event for a political operative who was retiring that featured very few masks, hand shaking, no social distancing and more. Source: New York Times
McMaster of Puppets. The Post and Courier
profiled Governor Henry McMaster's chief of staff, Trey Walker, who as an unelected aide has earned the nickname of "Governor Walker." Some circles believe Walker to be the power and decision maker behind McMaster. Source: P&C
Hurricane season.
June 1 is the official start to the hurricane season, but there have already been two named storms. Source: AP
