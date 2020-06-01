Monday protests planned downtown, in North Charleston ahead of 6 p.m. curfew

click to enlarge Lauren Hurlock

Protests in downtown Charleston and North Charleston are planned for this evening, following a weekend of marches and unrest.at 5 p.m. a silent peaceful demonstration organized by local citizens will take place at the intersection of Meeting and Broad Streets.In, a Black Lives Matter rally will be held at City Hall (2500 City Hall Lane) beginning at 4:30 p.m.Both Charleston and North Charleston have set curfews on Monday beginning at 6 p.m., lasting until 6 a.m. The gathering in North Charleston will end at 6 p.m. An ending time was not announced for the protest downtown.Charleston County Council voted to declare a state of emergency in the county during their 2:30 p.m. meeting Monday afternoon, also enacting a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.Demonstrations began on Saturday to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Video footage shows police kneeling on Floyd's neck and back, as he calls for help and tells them that he can't breathe. The event's backlash has spread throughout the nation with protests and riots in major cities across the country. Charleston's protests over the weekend turned destructive on Saturday, with several storefronts vandalized along Meeting and King streets.During Sunday's peace protests, dozens were arrested, according Charleston County jail records.