Before You Go: McMaster knocks Chs. protest response to Trump; 500 COVID-19 deaths; New George Floyd autopsy

click to enlarge Lauren Hurlock

Protesters crowd around the Confederate Museum at the foot of Market Street

State health officials announced 297 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina on Monday. With six additional deaths, the coronavirus has now killed 500 people in South Carolina.: Local governmental entities and schools are taking action after violent racist rhetoric was posted on personal social media accounts by people within those communities. Source: P&C



During a call with President Donald Trump on Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster criticized Charleston's response to Saturday night protests downtown that left King Street heavily damaged. "They were taking, I guess you could say, a less confrontational approach," McMaster said. Source: P&C



Vox : New autopsy finds George Floyd died of asphyxiation, conflicting with official report City Pages : Experts say Derek Chauvin will likely beat third-degree murder charge