Monday, June 1, 2020

Before You Go: McMaster knocks Chs. protest response to Trump; 500 COVID-19 deaths; New George Floyd autopsy

COVID-19 deaths reach 500

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 8:50 PM

click to enlarge Protesters crowd around the Confederate Museum at the foot of Market Street - LAUREN HURLOCK
  • Lauren Hurlock
  • Protesters crowd around the Confederate Museum at the foot of Market Street
COVID-19 update: State health officials announced 297 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina on Monday. With six additional deaths, the coronavirus has now killed 500 people in South Carolina.

Racist remarks online prompt action: Local governmental entities and schools are taking action after violent racist rhetoric was posted on personal social media accounts by people within those communities. Source: P&C

McMaster knocks Charleston response: During a call with President Donald Trump on Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster criticized Charleston's response to Saturday night protests downtown that left King Street heavily damaged. "They were taking, I guess you could say, a less confrontational approach," McMaster said. Source: P&C

What we're reading:

Vox: New autopsy finds George Floyd died of asphyxiation, conflicting with official report

City Pages: Experts say Derek Chauvin will likely beat third-degree murder charge

From the City Paper:

- A day after riots shattered storefronts, police arrested dozens amid peaceful protests in Charleston
- Return home and say a prayer for the country
