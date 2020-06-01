Before You Go: McMaster knocks Chs. protest response to Trump; 500 COVID-19 deaths; New George Floyd autopsy

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
Lauren Hurlock
Protesters crowd around the Confederate Museum at the foot of Market Street
State health officials announced 297 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina on Monday. With six additional deaths, the coronavirus has now killed 500 people in South Carolina.
Racist remarks online prompt action
: Local governmental entities and schools are taking action after violent racist rhetoric was posted on personal social media accounts by people within those communities. Source: P&C
McMaster knocks Charleston response:
During a call with President Donald Trump on Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster criticized Charleston's response to Saturday night protests downtown that left King Street heavily damaged. "They were taking, I guess you could say, a less confrontational approach," McMaster said. Source: P&C
What we're reading:
Vox
: New autopsy finds George Floyd died of asphyxiation, conflicting with official report
City Pages
: Experts say Derek Chauvin will likely beat third-degree murder charge
From the City Paper:
- A day after riots shattered storefronts, police arrested dozens amid peaceful protests in Charleston
- Return home and say a prayer for the country