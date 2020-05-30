Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Charleston County issues 11 p.m. curfew Saturday night after protests

Police chief says officers have used gas as protests continue downtown

Posted by Sam Spence on Sat, May 30, 2020 at 10:23 PM

Charleston County has announced a curfew Saturday effective at 11 p.m. after protests Saturday afternoon closed roads and caused reported damage to some property downtown. The curfew remains in effect 7 a.m.

Protests that began Saturday afternoon in solidarity with the uprising in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd continued into the evening as participants continued to force streets downtown closed into the 9 p.m. hour

In a statement at 9:30 p.m., Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey said, "Our citizens have the right to be angry and the right to protest this unspeakable tragedy. Now is the time to join together and peacefully honor Mr. Floyd’s memory. Due to the property damage caused downtown, there will be a countywide curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m."

During an emergency City Council meeting on Saturday night, police Chief Luther Reynolds said that police "deployed gas in multiple locations" by 10 p.m. Saturday night. Reynolds described conflicts during the rest of the day as "minimal."

