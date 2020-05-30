Charleston County issues 11 p.m. curfew Saturday night after protests

click to enlarge Lauren Hurlock

Charleston County has announced a curfew Saturday effective at 11 p.m. after protests Saturday afternoon closed roads and caused reported damage to some property downtown. The curfew remains in effect 7 a.m.Protests that began Saturday afternoon in solidarity with the uprising in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd continued into the evening as participants continued to force streets downtown closed into the 9 p.m. hourIn a statement at 9:30 p.m., Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey said, "Our citizens have the right to be angry and the right to protest this unspeakable tragedy. Now is the time to join together and peacefully honor Mr. Floyd’s memory. Due to the property damage caused downtown, there will be a countywide curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m."During an emergency City Council meeting on Saturday night, police Chief Luther Reynolds said that police "deployed gas in multiple locations" by 10 p.m. Saturday night. Reynolds described conflicts during the rest of the day as "minimal."