Friday, May 29, 2020

The Agenda: Charleston chief calls Floyd death "deplorable"; Pandemic may be entering a new phase

Protestors hold funeral march to Sen. Graham's office

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge Reynolds - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Reynolds
Charleston PD chief reacts to George Floyd death. Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds called the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. "deplorable." In an interview with ABC News 4, Reynolds said, that "under no circumstances" would he be OK with an officer detaining someone in the way Minneapolis police restrained Floyd that ultimately resulted in his death. Source: ABC News 4

New pandemic phase. As hot spots for new infections shift across the country, many have come to believe that the pandemic is entering a new phase. Source: WYFF

Funeral march for coronavirus funds. In Columbia, there was a "funeral march" protest of Senator Lindsey Graham's opposition to the HEROES act, the estimated $3 trillion domestic aid program which includes additional pandemic relief funds. Source: The State

Protests escalate. Protests against police brutality have escalated and spread beyond Minneapolis, where protesters burnt down a police station. Source: WSPA

S.C. cops issue statement. Law enforcement officials in South Carolina have issued statements against the actions of Minneapolis Police that lead to the death of George Floyd. Source: Live 5
