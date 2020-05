Before You Go: More than 300 new SC coronavirus cases; Cop in George Floyd killing charged with murder; So, what can we do now?

click to enlarge Photo by Alex Otto on Unsplash

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 331 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 11,131. The state's death toll is 483, with 13 additional deaths announced Friday.Minnesota authorities say that the police officer that killed George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder. Protests against police brutality have broken out in Minneapolis and across the country, demanding Chauvin's arrest. Chauvin was previously involved with three other police shooting and 10 complaints were lodged against him. Source: AP - 'So, What Can We Do Now?'- 'The Death of George Floyd, in Context' Vox - 'I will not reopen our church for Trump. I love our congregants too much to risk their lives.' The Verge - 'Here's what to expect as SpaceX launches its first human crew to space'