The Agenda: DHEC chief resigns; SC sees single-day record as national death toll tops 100,000; North Chs. PD discipline officers for excessive force

DHEC head steps down as coronavirus deaths spike.
The head of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Rick Toomey, has stepped down citing a recent health scare and a desire to be with his family in Beaufort. On Wednesday, DHEC reported 20 deaths due to the coronavirus, setting a new daily high. Source: P&C
Death toll passes 100,000.
Nationally, the death toll from the coronavirus has passed 100,000, which is likely an undercount. Still, America's coronavirus death toll is the highest in the world — the coronavirus has killed more Americans than the Vietnam and Korean wars combined. Source: AP
Unemployment grows.
The state Department of Employment and Workforce had another week of fewer claims — 24,950, down almost 4,500 from the week before. In the past 10 weeks, 540,545 people have filed for unemployment. Source: Live 5
North Charleston Police disciplines three.
Three North Charleston police officers are facing disciplinary action after a video surfaced of them using excessive force. The department investigated and found they acted "inconsistently" with department policy. Source: Live 5