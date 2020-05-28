Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Thursday, May 28, 2020

The Agenda: DHEC chief resigns; SC sees single-day record as national death toll tops 100,000; North Chs. PD discipline officers for excessive force

More than 540,500 unemployed in S.C.

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM

DHEC head steps down as coronavirus deaths spike. The head of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Rick Toomey, has stepped down citing a recent health scare and a desire to be with his family in Beaufort. On Wednesday, DHEC reported 20 deaths due to the coronavirus, setting a new daily high. Source: P&C

Death toll passes 100,000. Nationally, the death toll from the coronavirus has passed 100,000, which is likely an undercount. Still, America's coronavirus death toll is the highest in the world — the coronavirus has killed more Americans than the Vietnam and Korean wars combined. Source: AP

Unemployment grows. The state Department of Employment and Workforce had another week of fewer claims — 24,950, down almost 4,500 from the week before. In the past 10 weeks, 540,545 people have filed for unemployment. Source: Live 5

North Charleston Police disciplines three. Three North Charleston police officers are facing disciplinary action after a video surfaced of them using excessive force. The department investigated and found they acted "inconsistently" with department policy. Source: Live 5

