Before You Go: Boeing lays off SC workers; Restaurants move into a freezer near you; Justice Department looking into George Floyd killing

Photo by Cristiano Pinto on Unsplash
Nationally (and lucky for us, locally!) restaurants are selling frozen goods to keep us happy
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 156 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday bringing the statewide total to 10,788. The state's death toll is 470, with 4 additional deaths announced Thursday.
Boeing lays off thousands:
On Wednesday, Boeing announced that it's cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs through layoffs and buyouts. While the majority of the layoffs and buyouts are taking place in the company's Seattle facilities, an undisclosed number will also take place at Boeing South Carolina. CEO David Calhoun said: "The COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices."
