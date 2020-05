The Agenda: Surprise tropical storm Wednesday morning; SC hasn't applied for program to help hungry kids

The greatest risk for additional heavy rain and possible severe weather will be north and northeast of the metro area — Jamestown, Huger, Moncks Corner, McClellanville. Elsewhere, expect improving weather as Bertha makes landfall, moves inland, and weakens. pic.twitter.com/xoWNcPfgfp — Charleston Weather (@chswx) May 27, 2020

Tropical storm Bertha developed overnight and made landfall a little northeast of Charleston. Although hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1, Bertha is the second named storm of the 2020 season. Like any stormy day, surprise or not, expect flooding – Bertha might bring eight inches to some areas. Source: ChswxSouth Carolina has yet to apply for a federal program that would provide benefit cards to help children who normally rely on school for food. The program would provide $5.70 for every day of missed school. Source: NYT



The Republican congressional primary debate took place Monday night. The primary is in two weeks, on June 9. Source: P&C



Charleston's food community has gotten sucked into mask politics, as diners' opinions on masks at restaurants clash. Source: P&C