Wednesday, May 27, 2020
The Agenda: Surprise tropical storm Wednesday morning; SC hasn't applied for program to help hungry kids
Republican hopefuls spar
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 10:10 AM
Surprise (early) tropical storm.
Tropical storm Bertha developed overnight and made landfall a little northeast of Charleston. Although hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1, Bertha is the second named storm of the 2020 season. Like any stormy day, surprise or not, expect flooding – Bertha might bring eight inches to some areas. Source: Chswx
S.C. leaves food on table for hungry kids.
South Carolina has yet to apply for a federal program that would provide benefit cards to help children who normally rely on school for food. The program would provide $5.70 for every day of missed school. Source: NYT
Republicans debate.
The Republican congressional primary debate took place Monday night. The primary is in two weeks, on June 9. Source: P&C
Masks lead to hostility.
Charleston's food community has gotten sucked into mask politics, as diners' opinions on masks at restaurants clash. Source: P&C
