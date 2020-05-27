Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Before You Go: Bertha brings big rain; Burger King’s social distancing crowns; The science behind not returning your shopping cart
Distancing, but make it fashion
Posted
by Parker Milner
on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 5:36 PM
click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates
-
Unsplash photo by Jeffrey Grospe
: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 207 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday bringing the statewide total to 10,623. The state's death toll is 466, with 20 additional deaths announced Wednesday.
Big Bertha
: Tropical Storm Bertha brought heavy rain to Charleston Wednesday morning. The second named tropical storm of the year
made landfall 20 miles east of Charleston with sustained winds that reached 50 mph. This is the first time since 2016 that there have been two named storms before the official June 1 start of hurricane season.
WHAT WE'RE READING
:
Axios
: “Amazon's local podcast play.”
Eater
: "By the Numbers: Here’s What Reopening America’s Restaurants Is Going to Look Like"
The Atlantic
: “Summer is here, and more states are starting to reopen, forcing people to figure out their own methods of risk assessment in their daily lives.”
Scientific American
: “Why don't people return their shopping carts?”
New York Post
: “Burger King debuts giant crowns to encourage social distancing.”
The rest from
Charleston City Paper:
- The insanity of keeping frosé flowing in a pandemic
- Some South Carolina leaders are taking another look at medical stockpiles
- The Charleston Museum has reopened with two new exhibits
- Absentee witness requirement thrown out for June primary, there's still time to request your mail-in ballot
- Herd Provisions gets a pandemic boost as a farmer and a retailer
Tags: coronavirus, before you go, Image