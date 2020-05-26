The Agenda: Schools get fraction of requested relief; MUSC partners with Google and Apple for contact tracing app

click to enlarge
Can I get a witness? (No.)
Ruta Elvikyte file photo
It's unknown how school classrooms will be different next year post-coronavirus
A federal judge has ordered that South Carolinians voting absentee do not need to have a witness present to sign their forms. U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs decided Monday that having to find a witness increases the chances for exposure for both the voter and the witness, so she has said for officials not to enforce the rules for the upcoming June 9 primary. Source: AP
Education gets shorted.
South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman wanted $115 million for summer school programs to get vulnerable students caught up before the 2020-21 school year. But AccelerateSC, the governor's reopening task force, recommended education get 10 percent of the coronavirus relief money, or enough to provide one week of summer school. Source: AP
Google, Apple, MUSC partner.
The Medical University of South Carolina has signed up to work with Google and Apple on their contact tracing app. The app, which is still in development and currently nameless, will alert people if they have come into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Source: P&C
Fireworks over IOP.
Isle of Palms City Council is expected to meet on Tuesday and decide whether they will hold their annual Fourth of July fireworks this year. Source: WCSC
#Stayathome helped reduce pollution.
The coronavirus pandemic response has cut greenhouse gases, especially in South Carolina, where car trips were halved compared to last year. Due to the temporary nature of the reduction, it's not enough to curb climate change. Source: P&C