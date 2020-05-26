Before You Go: Biden comments made Clyburn "cringe"; Meatpacking industry facing worker shortages; Therapists working remotely

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates:
Another 238 cases of COVID-19 were documented today alongside another six deaths. The total number of cases in Charleston County is 568. Statewide, there have been 10,416 COVID-19-positive patients and 446 deaths.
Cringing with Clyburn:
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn echoed many people's sentiments on The View
today, when he said that former Vice President Joe Biden's comments on The Breakfast Club
radio show made him "cringe." The presidential hopeful stirred controversy last week when he told host Charlemagne the God, a Moncks Corner native, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black." Despite the cringe-inducing comment, Clyburn said he still endorses Biden.
What we're reading:
More from the City Paper:
