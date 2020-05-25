The Agenda: Memorial Day amid coronavirus; SC has more than 10,000 confirmed cases, total could be more than 70,000

click to enlarge
Memorial Day to remember.
-
Photo by Quick PS on Unsplash
Due to the pandemic, this Memorial Day looks much different – especially those who are grieving their own loved ones. Due to restrictions at national cemeteries, military honors are not being done and some families have to wait in the car while their loved one is laid to rest. Source: P&C
More than 10,000 cases.
Over the weekend, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 460 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 10,096. DHEC estimates the true number of cases to be 72,114. Source: DHEC
Nearly 100,000 dead.
The death toll from coronavirus is expected to cross the 100,000 mark in the coming days. The New York Times' "
An Incalculable Loss" tries to visualize the amount of dead and includes a Charlestonian and several South Carolinians. Source: NYT
Public transportation gets coronavirus relief.
Public transport in South Carolina will receive $120 million in coronavirus aid, including $45 million for public transportation in rural areas. Source: P&C
Three injured in marina explosion.
An explosion at Mount Pleasant's Charleston Harbor Marina left three injured late on Sunday night. Source: WCIV