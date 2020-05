The Agenda: Memorial Day amid coronavirus; SC has more than 10,000 confirmed cases, total could be more than 70,000

click to enlarge Photo by Quick PS on Unsplash

Due to the pandemic, this Memorial Day looks much different – especially those who are grieving their own loved ones. Due to restrictions at national cemeteries, military honors are not being done and some families have to wait in the car while their loved one is laid to rest. Source: P&C



Over the weekend, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 460 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 10,096. DHEC estimates the true number of cases to be 72,114. Source: DHEC The death toll from coronavirus is expected to cross the 100,000 mark in the coming days. TheAn Incalculable Loss" tries to visualize the amount of dead and includes a Charlestonian and several South Carolinians. Source: NYT



Public transport in South Carolina will receive $120 million in coronavirus aid, including $45 million for public transportation in rural areas. Source: P&C



An explosion at Mount Pleasant's Charleston Harbor Marina left three injured late on Sunday night. Source: WCIV