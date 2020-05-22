The Agenda: 500,000+ unemployed in SC; Third of coronavirus cases could be asymptomatic

click to enlarge
Half a million unemployed.
-
Photo by Drew Hays on Unsplash
More than 500,000 people have filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic according to the Department of Employment and Workforce. Source: AP
Absentee voting snafu.
South Carolina election officials might be looking for a new printer after about 20 Charleston absentee ballots were found in Baltimore. With record breaking absentee voting expected for the general election in November, election officials aren't sure the current printer, based in Minnesota, can handle the surge. Source: P&C
35 percent.
In new guidance, the Centers for Disease Control estimates that 35 percent of coronavirus cases could be asymptomatic and that 40 percent of transmission occurs before people feel sick. Source: CNN
Crossing aisles.
At least 24 donors to Senator Lindsey Graham have switched and given money to his Democratic challenger, Jamie Harrison. The State
analyzed the trends and found that those that switched sides were often moderates or left-leaning who saw Graham as a moderate. Source: The State
Security changes.
The Charleston International Airport is implementing new safety changes to minimize coronavirus contamination, specifically at security checkpoints. The changes include passengers not handing boarding passes directly to TSA officers, passengers will be allowed a liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces, TSA officers will wear face masks or shields, among others. Source: P&C