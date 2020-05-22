Before You Go: Coronavirus cases up as testing increases; I miss taking selfies in restaurant bathrooms; Some Friday fun

click to enlarge
Coronavirus updates:
On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus as officials ramp up testing statewide and three additional deaths, bringing the statewide total cases to 9,636 and death toll to 419.
Testing, testing:
"As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases," DHEC's info page reads. Officials say they are looking at the percentage of those testing positive, a figure that DHEC shows as trending down in recent weeks. Source: DHEC
, P&C
Unemployment.
More than 500,000 in South Carolina are out of a job since the coronavirus pandemic began. However, the challenge will be finding new jobs for people who lost theirs. Source: AP
Friday fun stuff
We're dancing into the weekend...
...here are our plans.
I guess if you have to go...
Hey, your day could be worse, right?
Finally, the moment you have been waiting for:
See you here next Friday.