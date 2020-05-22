$125,000 in grants available to LGBTQ Southerners impacted by COVID-19

Largest known survey of LGBTQ Southerners finds disparities in health and access to care

More than half of respondents for the survey reported poor or fair health conditions and access to healthcare

The Campaign for Southern Equality and Western North Carolina Community Health Services released the report of the 2019 Southern LGBTQ Health Survey on Nov. 6, providing a new perspective and shining light on health and healthcare experiences of LGBTQ people in the South.

By Skyler Baldwin

The Battery