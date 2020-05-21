Before You Go: Atlantic hurricane season looks busy; One TV show's lessons on Trump; How COVID-19 shapes the class of 2020

Thursday, May 21, 2020
Kids are swearing more in quarantine
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 199 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday and nine additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 416.
And now, hurricanes: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
predicts an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year. Today, forecasters with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center predicted a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season, forecasting a range of 13-19 named storms including 3-6 major hurricanes. Hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30.
What we're reading
Eater
: "Stewed Awakening"
The Atlantic
: "What 'The Great' reveals about Trump's pandemic denial"
The New Yorker
: "The children are swearing more during quarantine"
The New York Times
: "Many jobs may vanish forever as layoffs mount"
Time
: "How COVID-19 will shape the class of 2020 for the rest of their lives"
The rest from City Paper:
— "At home with food, booze and their devices, thousands flock to new Charleston Facebook groups
"
— "James Island may limit hotel development
"
— "The Camellias confront Fear on their newly released EP
"
— "Truphonic manager Elliott Elsey names his top 5 most important producers
"
