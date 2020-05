The Agenda: No plans to close beaches, but second shut down 'not out of the question'; Ex-Charleston councilman calls for racial bias audit of North Charleston Police

click to enlarge Sam Spence

Sandy social distancing

Gov. Henry McMaster said he had no plans to close beaches after they saw crowds last weekend. He said law enforcement would be present for Memorial Day weekend. Source: Live 5 McMaster also said that another shutdown is not out of the question if coronavirus cases spike. Source: WYFF Former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis Jr. is calling for a racial bias audit of the North Charleston Police Department over how the department handled the arrest of Lewis' grandson. Source: P&C U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has requested the identities of Obama administration officials who wanted intelligence reports on members of President Trump's transition team. Source: NPR While Charleston restaurants are reopening with new guidelines, some restaurants aren't requiring their staff to wear masks. Source: P&C