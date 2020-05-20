Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The Agenda: No plans to close beaches, but second shut down 'not out of the question'; Ex-Charleston councilman calls for racial bias audit of North Charleston Police

Some restaurants not requiring masks for employees

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge Sandy social distancing - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
  • Sandy social distancing
Beaches open. Gov. Henry McMaster said he had no plans to close beaches after they saw crowds last weekend. He said law enforcement would be present for Memorial Day weekend. Source: Live 5

But don't get too comfortable. McMaster also said that another shutdown is not out of the question if coronavirus cases spike. Source: WYFF

Lewis calls for NCPD audit. Former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis Jr. is calling for a racial bias audit of the North Charleston Police Department over how the department handled the arrest of Lewis' grandson. Source: P&C

Graham requests reports. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has requested the identities of Obama administration officials who wanted intelligence reports on members of President Trump's transition team. Source: NPR

Mask off. While Charleston restaurants are reopening with new guidelines, some restaurants aren't requiring their staff to wear masks. Source: P&C

