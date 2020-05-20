Wednesday, May 20, 2020
The Agenda: No plans to close beaches, but second shut down 'not out of the question'; Ex-Charleston councilman calls for racial bias audit of North Charleston Police
Some restaurants not requiring masks for employees
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 11:11 AM
click to enlarge
Beaches open.
-
Sam Spence
-
Sandy social distancing
Gov. Henry McMaster said he had no plans to close beaches after they saw crowds last weekend. He said law enforcement would be present for Memorial Day weekend. Source: Live 5
But don't get too comfortable.
McMaster also said that another shutdown is not out of the question if coronavirus cases spike. Source: WYFF
Lewis calls for NCPD audit.
Former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis Jr. is calling for a racial bias audit of the North Charleston Police Department over how the department handled the arrest of Lewis' grandson. Source: P&C
Graham requests reports.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has requested the identities of Obama administration officials who wanted intelligence reports on members of President Trump's transition team. Source: NPR
Mask off.
While Charleston restaurants are reopening with new guidelines, some restaurants aren't requiring their staff to wear masks. Source: P&C
Tags: Henry McMaster, beaches, memorial day, Lindsey Graham, James Lewis, masks, Image