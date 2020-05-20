Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Charleston summer camps announce safety measures to guard against COVID-19

Day camps begin June 15

Posted by Heath Ellison on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 4:29 PM

  • Day camp staff are required to wear masks and sanitize equipment
The City of Charleston announced a new set of safety protocols on Tuesday for city-operated summer day camps beginning June 15. In order to maintain social distancing, kids will be put in smaller groups in specific areas and field trips have been canceled.

In addition, temperatures will be taken daily and participants are required to bring their own lunches and hand sanitizer. Day camp staff will be required to wear masks, sanitize equipment and actively look for potential sickness within groups.

Summer camps will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop off and pick up will occur between 8:30-9 a.m. and 5-5:30 p.m. at designated camp facilities. According to the city's recreation department, guides will provide outdoor activities, virtual tours, brain and card games and fitness activities.
Families who have already registered and wish to withdraw can receive a credit or refund of deposits and fees by emailing charleston-recreation@charleston-sc.gov or calling (843) 724-7327 by Tuesday, May 26.

