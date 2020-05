Before You Go: McMaster lifts restrictions on attractions; Mask-less Charleston restaurant employees; Ghost names

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday and 8 additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 407.: Gov. Henry McMaster lifted restrictions on some attractions Wednesday, reopening zoos, museums, aquariums, waterparks, amusement park rides, go-kart tracks and miniature golf courses, among others. He also announced that athletic fields will reopen for public use on May 31.: South Carolina is just one of 11 states that does not require restaurant employees to wear masks, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this according to The Post and Courier . The S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association's official guidelines say, "Employees should be allowed to wear gloves and masks if they so desire, even in front-of-the-house positions and in the restaurant environments when a six-foot social distancing area in the kitchen and front counter area would be difficult to maintain."