Before You Go: McMaster lifts restrictions on attractions; Mask-less Charleston restaurant employees; Ghost names

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates:
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday and 8 additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 407.
Rides and races
: Gov. Henry McMaster lifted restrictions on some attractions Wednesday, reopening zoos, museums, aquariums, waterparks, amusement park rides, go-kart tracks and miniature golf courses, among others. He also announced that athletic fields will reopen for public use
on May 31.
Mask-less restaurant employees
: South Carolina is just one of 11 states that does not require restaurant employees to wear masks, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this according to The Post and Courier
. The S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association's official guidelines
say, "Employees should be allowed to wear gloves and masks if they so desire, even in front-of-the-house positions and in the restaurant environments when a six-foot social distancing area in the kitchen and front counter area would be difficult to maintain."
WHAT WE'RE READING
:
The New York Times
: “Fever Checks and Quarantine Dorms: The Fall College Experience?”
Eater
: "Some Restaurant Owners Want to Close. The Problem Is, It’s Not That Simple"
The Atlantic
: “Athletes During the Pandemic Are Learning What Fans Have Always Known.”
Vox
: “How chaos theory helps explain the weirdness of the Covid-19 pandemic”
The Wall Street Journal
: “When Will Big Concerts Finally Return After Covid? (Think 2021).”
The rest from the City Paper
:
- They're open, but can Charleston restaurants survive at partial capacity?
- Growing your own food has long been a way to stop low-income hunger
- Charleston County Public Library's pandemic adjustments will permanently enhance digital catalog
- Tazz Majesty's debut EP came together quickly after years of training
- Celebrate Green Heart Project's 10th anniversary with a Harvest Dinner to-go