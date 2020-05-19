Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

The Agenda: Poll finds most unhappy with pandemic response; Thousands in SC haven't turned in e-learning assignments

Median residential real estate price up $20,000 in April

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 10:25 AM

Majority unhappy. A new Clemson Palmetto poll found slightly more than half of South Carolinians polled were unhappy with the state and federal responses to the coronavirus pandemic. The data showed that 52 percent were unhappy with the federal response, with 51 percent dissatisfaction with the state response. Source: WSPA

Falling behind. Roughly 40,000 students in South Carolina haven't checked in during the nine weeks of homeschooling or online learning — about 5 percent of students. Source: WBTW
City reopening? The City of Charleston could begin reopening in phases beginning as early as May 26. They plan on watching infection rates, personal protection equipment supplies, and other metrics to make the call on whether to open. Source: P&C
Real estate down, prices up. According to data from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, residential real estate sales volume was down ten percent in April and that the median price increased by about $20,000. Source: Charleston Regional Business Journal
Confined crew not being paid. The crew of the cargo ship that has been detained off of the Charleston peninsula since January reportedly hasn't been paid. The 21 member crew said in a court document that they are owed more than $355,000 and are entitled to a bonus if the ship is sold. Source: P&C

