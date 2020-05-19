Before You Go: $130K+ available for housing nonprofits; Doing contact tracing right; Streaming trends during the pandemic

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates:
Today, 137 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths from the disease were listed today. Charleston County is now at 515 positive COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. Across the state, 9,056 cases of novel coronavirus and 399 deaths have been confirmed.
Federal funds available for some nonprofits:
The City of Charleston and Trident United Way announced today that $132,099 in Community Development Block Grant funds are available for COVID-19 relief. Nonprofit organizations who provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to households in the city can apply for the funds by emailing funding@tuw.org. All applications are due by June 1 and award notifications will be sent out in mid-June. The funding is authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
What we're reading:
Politico
: "The Deep Conspiracy Roots of Europe’s Strange Wave of Cell-Tower Fires"
The NY Times
: "Is Ronan Farrow Too Good to Be True?"
ProPublica
: "You Don’t Need Invasive Tech for Successful Contact Tracing. Here’s How It Works."
Associated Press
: "Despite risks, Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine"
Rolling Stone
: "The Sound of the Coronavirus Quarantine Is an Acoustic Guitar"
More from the City Paper:
- Three Charleston-area students named as finalists in state's 2020 Young Filmmakers Project
- Spoleto offering a taste of canceled 2020 festival with digital and broadcast programming