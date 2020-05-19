Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Before You Go: $130K+ available for housing nonprofits; Doing contact tracing right; Streaming trends during the pandemic

Also, the President's taking hydroxychloroquine

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 5:09 PM

click to enlarge RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
COVID-19 updates: Today, 137 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths from the disease were listed today. Charleston County is now at 515 positive COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. Across the state, 9,056 cases of novel coronavirus and 399 deaths have been confirmed.

Federal funds available for some nonprofits: The City of Charleston and Trident United Way announced today that $132,099 in Community Development Block Grant funds are available for COVID-19 relief. Nonprofit organizations who provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to households in the city can apply for the funds by emailing funding@tuw.org. All applications are due by June 1 and award notifications will be sent out in mid-June. The funding is authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

What we're reading:
Politico: "The Deep Conspiracy Roots of Europe’s Strange Wave of Cell-Tower Fires"

The NY Times: "Is Ronan Farrow Too Good to Be True?"

ProPublica: "You Don’t Need Invasive Tech for Successful Contact Tracing. Here’s How It Works."

Associated Press: "Despite risks, Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine"

Rolling Stone: "The Sound of the Coronavirus Quarantine Is an Acoustic Guitar"

More from the City Paper:
- Three Charleston-area students named as finalists in state's 2020 Young Filmmakers Project
- Spoleto offering a taste of canceled 2020 festival with digital and broadcast programming

Tags: , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS