The Agenda: McMaster urges "be safe, but go" to reopened businesses; First tropical storm of 2020 expected to bring rip currents

click to enlarge
"Be safe, but go."
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster urged residents to "be safe, but go" to local businesses that have reopened. Source: AP
Arthur.
The 2020 hurricane season's first named storm, Arthur, is expected to bring rip currents to the Lowcountry on Monday but that should be the extent of its impact here. It is expected to bring tropical-storm force winds to North Carolina. Source: P&C
Beaches overwhelmed.
On Saturday, Isle of Palms was so overwhelmed by beach-goers that City Council called an emergency hour-long meeting to discuss how to handle the onslaught. Mayor Jimmy Carroll told The Post and Courier
that they were "overwhelmed" and "our police can't keep up with it, our residents are up in arms, there's nobody social distancing." Source: P&C
$2.7 billion.
A power struggle between South Carolina lawmakers has $2.7 billion meant for the state's coronavirus response in limbo. Source: The State
Following Governor's lead.
Charleston City Council is following the state's lead while businesses reopen after the coronavirus closures. Source: City Paper