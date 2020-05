Before You Go: McMaster urges efficient spending of relief dollars; Pointing fingers at China; SC approaches 9,000 cases

click to enlarge Photo by Clint McKoy on Unsplash

The state recorded 126 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, with a total of 8,942 cases statewide so far. Six new deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 391 lives lost to COVID-19 to date.The amount of money in federal relief funds Gov. Henry McMaster just handed over to state lawmakers to distribute quickly the S.C. residents affected by COVID-19.: South Carolina Republican politicians are pointing fingers at China over the coronavirus, a plain co-opting of Trump's effective rhetorical style. "This is 150 proof Trump stuff, in that there has to be somebody to blame," one poli sci professor told Vox : How masks helped Hong Kong control the coronavirusJamelle Bouie, writing for: "Trump Is Following in Herbert Hoover’s Footsteps" The State : UofSC says it will hold classes online only after the Thanksgiving holiday when students may travel out of state before returning for end-of-term exams.Former President Barack Obama delivered a commencement address for students graduating from historically black colleges and universities over the weekend as part of a national online broadcast hosted by comic Kevin Hart: