Before You Go: McMaster urges efficient spending of relief dollars; Pointing fingers at China; SC approaches 9,000 cases
Obama's HBCU commencement
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 6:01 PM
click to enlarge
Photo by Clint McKoy on Unsplash
COVID-19 updates: The state recorded 126 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, with a total of 8,942 cases statewide so far. Six new deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 391 lives lost to COVID-19 to date.
$1.9 billion: The amount of money in federal relief funds Gov. Henry McMaster just handed over to state lawmakers to distribute quickly the S.C. residents affected by COVID-19.
150 Proof Trump: South Carolina Republican politicians are pointing fingers at China over the coronavirus, a plain co-opting of Trump's effective rhetorical style. "This is 150 proof Trump stuff, in that there has to be somebody to blame," one poli sci professor told P&C.
What we're reading:
Vox: How masks helped Hong Kong control the coronavirus
Jamelle Bouie, writing for The NY Times: "Trump Is Following in Herbert Hoover’s Footsteps"
The State: UofSC says it will hold classes online only after the Thanksgiving holiday when students may travel out of state before returning for end-of-term exams.
Former President Barack Obama delivered a commencement address for students graduating from historically black colleges and universities over the weekend as part of a national online broadcast hosted by comic Kevin Hart: