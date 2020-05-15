The Agenda: First named storm could form this weekend; More than 20 percent of SC workers have filed for unemployment

click to enlarge
First named storm.
Photo by Ruslan Valeev on Unsplash
The first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season could form over the weekend. Meteorologists are watching the disturbance, which would be named Arthur. Hurricane season doesn't officially start until June 1. Source: WYFF
More than 20 percent applied for unemployment.
Since early March, nearly half a million South Carolinians — or more than 20 percent workers — have filed for unemployment. Last week the number of new claims started to decrease, with 32,500 residents filing new claims. Source: P&C
Anything but business as usual.
Salons, gyms and other close-contact businesses can reopen on Monday with new safety guidelines. Some are concerned the regulations aren't strict enough, others still are worried people aren't doing enough to follow them. Source: The State
Extended state of emergency.
Gov. Henry McMaster has extended his state of emergency declaration for the fifth time. Source: WYFF
Vote by mail.
South Carolina will allow registered residents to vote absentee without specifying an excuse. Previously, voters had to choose from a list of reasons why they were voting absentee, whether they were going to be out of town or had other work obligations. Source: Charleston City Paper
Teacher on leave, accused of Nazi ties.
A middle school teacher in Lexington County has been placed on leave after being accused of connections with neo-Nazi websites and social media accounts and for making travel arrangements for the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. The man and his family have denied the accusations. Source: AP