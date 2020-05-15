Friday, May 15, 2020
Cooper River Bridge Run 2020 canceled after initially being pushed to August due to COVID-19
Race will resume in 2021
Today the Cooper River Bridge Run announced that its 43rd annual run, originally scheduled for April 4 then moved to Aug. 1, has been canceled. Bridge Run organizers say the decision was based on city leadership, local health experts and community leaders.
In a press release race director Irv Batten said, "While we share in the disappointment of having to cancel, we appreciate everyone’s understanding and support during this unprecedented time. Our event would not be possible without our wonderful participants, volunteers and sponsors, and their safety will always be our top priority."
The run plans to return on March 27, 2021. Registered participants can check out their options for refunds and donations online
