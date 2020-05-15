Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Friday, May 15, 2020

Before You Go: Half of state's dangerous roads in Charleston; An oral history of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'; Prophecies of Q

An art gallery for cats

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 5:22 PM

PHOTO BY DAVID MARTIN ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by David Martin on Unsplash

Coronavirus numbers: South Carolina DHEC announced an additional 232 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number statewide to 8,407. After nine additional deaths, bringing the state total to 380 people whose death were related to the coronavirus.

Most dangerous. A new study found that half of the state's most dangerous streets for pedestrians are in Charleston. According to a South Carolina Department of Transportation audit, five of the 10 most dangerous streets are in Charleston, including parts of Meeting, King, Calhoun and St. Philip streets downtown, as well as Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. Source: P&C

The Atlantic - The Prophecies of Q
Salon - As Bezos wealth jumps $30 billion amid pandemic, Amazon to end $2 per hour hazard pay for workers
Buzzfeed - What You Learn When You Read Obituaries

GQ - Robert Pattinson: A Dispatch From Isolation
The New York Times - 'Mad Max: Fury Road:' The Oral History of a Modern American Classic
Buzzfeed - Guy Fieri Is The Last Unproblematic Food Person

- Cooper River Bridge Run 2020 canceled after initially being pushed to August due to COVID-19
- Porrons go way wrong in Nameless Numberhead and effinbradio's new sketch
- VIDEOS: PechaKucha 35 featured activists, actors, and arts enthusiasts
- Beach books: Here are the SC reads we're taking to the beach this summer
- South Carolina will allow no-excuse absentee voting in June primary

