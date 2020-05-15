Before You Go: Half of state's dangerous roads in Charleston; An oral history of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'; Prophecies of Q

click to enlarge Photo by David Martin on Unsplash

Coronavirus numbers: South Carolina DHEC announced an additional 232 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number statewide to 8,407. After nine additional deaths, bringing the state total to 380 people whose death were related to the coronavirus.

Most dangerous. A new study found that half of the state's most dangerous streets for pedestrians are in Charleston. According to a South Carolina Department of Transportation audit, five of the 10 most dangerous streets are in Charleston, including parts of Meeting, King, Calhoun and St. Philip streets downtown, as well as Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. Source: P&C

The Atlantic - The Prophecies of Q

Salon - As Bezos wealth jumps $30 billion amid pandemic, Amazon to end $2 per hour hazard pay for workers

Buzzfeed - What You Learn When You Read Obituaries

GQ - Robert Pattinson: A Dispatch From Isolation

The New York Times - 'Mad Max: Fury Road:' The Oral History of a Modern American Classic

Buzzfeed - Guy Fieri Is The Last Unproblematic Food Person

- Cooper River Bridge Run 2020 canceled after initially being pushed to August due to COVID-19

- Porrons go way wrong in Nameless Numberhead and effinbradio's new sketch

- VIDEOS: PechaKucha 35 featured activists, actors, and arts enthusiasts

- Beach books: Here are the SC reads we're taking to the beach this summer

- South Carolina will allow no-excuse absentee voting in June primary



A corgi singing about pizza (pijja)

Olive and Mabel's performance review

Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020

This art gallery for cats

Week 8 of lockdown: My girlfriend made an art gallery for our cat. pic.twitter.com/LDXKFmf4ST — Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) May 15, 2020

This perfect at-home Wes Anderson TikTok

pov: you’re a close friend venting to me about a situation where you were entirely in the wrong pic.twitter.com/jGVesg228V — 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙀𝘽 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙍𝙊𝙉 (@calebsaysthings) December 2, 2019

And one extra: don't fight any Waffle House cooks this weekend.



Folks, I cannot describe how important it is that you read this r/relationships post. It's an absolute Hall of Famer.



My (29F) Boyfriend (29M) keeps getting into fights with a cook at Waffle House pic.twitter.com/w0J2mcsCjT — This Jake Are Sick (@JakeMHS) May 12, 2020

Alright, the moment you've been waiting for...