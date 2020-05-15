Before You Go: Half of state's dangerous roads in Charleston; An oral history of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'; Prophecies of Q

Coronavirus numbers: South Carolina DHEC announced an additional 232 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number statewide to 8,407. After nine additional deaths, bringing the state total to 380 people whose death were related to the coronavirus.
Most dangerous. A new study found that half of the state's most dangerous streets for pedestrians are in Charleston. According to a South Carolina Department of Transportation audit, five of the 10 most dangerous streets are in Charleston, including parts of Meeting, King, Calhoun and St. Philip streets downtown, as well as Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston. Source: P&C
Reads that are worth it
The Atlantic - The Prophecies of Q
Salon - As Bezos wealth jumps $30 billion amid pandemic, Amazon to end $2 per hour hazard pay for workers
Buzzfeed - What You Learn When You Read Obituaries
Lighter reads:
GQ - Robert Pattinson: A Dispatch From Isolation
The New York Times - 'Mad Max: Fury Road:' The Oral History of a Modern American Classic
Buzzfeed - Guy Fieri Is The Last Unproblematic Food Person
- Cooper River Bridge Run 2020 canceled after initially being pushed to August due to COVID-19
- Porrons go way wrong in Nameless Numberhead and effinbradio's new sketch
- VIDEOS: PechaKucha 35 featured activists, actors, and arts enthusiasts
- Beach books: Here are the SC reads we're taking to the beach this summer
- South Carolina will allow no-excuse absentee voting in June primary
Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020
Week 8 of lockdown: My girlfriend made an art gallery for our cat. pic.twitter.com/LDXKFmf4ST— Jake Lambert (@LittleLostLad) May 15, 2020
@in_too_deepmp3
i tried to see if I could make this only using things I could find in my apartment. hope you like ! 😂 ##fyp ##foryou ##wesanderson ##film♬ original sound - in_too_deepmp3
pov: you’re a close friend venting to me about a situation where you were entirely in the wrong pic.twitter.com/jGVesg228V— 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙀𝘽 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙍𝙊𝙉 (@calebsaysthings) December 2, 2019
Folks, I cannot describe how important it is that you read this r/relationships post. It's an absolute Hall of Famer.— This Jake Are Sick (@JakeMHS) May 12, 2020
My (29F) Boyfriend (29M) keeps getting into fights with a cook at Waffle House pic.twitter.com/w0J2mcsCjT