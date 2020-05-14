The Agenda: SC stars and politicians encourage people to respond to census; State making plans to safely reopen schools

Stars advocate for census. South Carolina celebrities appear in a new video encouraging people to fill out the census. The "Count Me In" video features Darius Rucker, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, University of South Carolina's women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and others. Source: The State
More than 36 million unemployed. Since the pandemic began, 36 million people have filed for unemployment in the U.S. The federal Department of Labor announced 3 million people applied for unemployment last week for the first time. Including the millions of people who were laid off but didn't look for new work in April, the unemployment rate would have nearly reached 24 percent. Source: AP
"As close to normal as possible." The state Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, said the department is developing a plan to safely reopen schools in the fall, and that "it's never going to ever be back to normal but for us to operate as close to normal as possible." Source: Statehouse Report
Nuclear pollution. In something nearly straight out of TheSimpsons, recent research suggests radioactive muck has seeped into the soil and groundwater of the Congaree River flood plain outside of Columbia. Westinghouse, the operator of the nuclear fuel plant, plans to dig up the nuclear sludge and haul it across the country to dispose of it at an Idaho facility. Source: The State
Greenwood covers the Day the Music Died. "American Pie" singer Don McLean gave permission for musicians in Greenwood, S.C. to record their take on his song. The eight-and-a-half-minute video features more than 40 local musicians. Proceeds from the song will go to support struggling musicians who usually play in bars and restaurants in Greenwood. Source: Greenwood Index Journal