Select Charleston County and city parks continue to reopen after COVID-19 closure

The wide trails at Laurel Hill County Park are ideal for running

As of May 15 the following Charleston County Parks have reopened (in addition to those listed below): Cooper River County Park, Folly Beach County Park, Folly Beach Fishing Pier, Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, McLeod Plantation Historic Site and SK8 Charleston.As of May 8 the following Charleston County parks have reopened (in addition to the parks that reopened on May 1, listed below): Isle of Palms County Park, Caw Caw Interpretive Center, James Island County Park, Johns Island County Park, Palmetto Islands County Park, Mount Pleasant Pier (no fishing) and Wannamaker County Park.On Fri. May 1, Charleston County Parks and Recreation reopened four of their unstaffed locations.These included: Mt. Pleasant's Laurel Hill County Park, Meggett County Park, North Charleston's Wannamaker North Trail, and West Ashley's Stono River County Park.CCPRC notes that these locations are ideal for hiking, biking, and running, adding that visitors must follow all recommended social distancing guidelines.On Thurs. April 30 Mayor John Tecklenburg announced that most city parks would also reopen on Fri. May 1 for exercise; no group activities such as picnics or close contact sports are allowed. In addition to social distancing, park goers are encouraged to consider wearing face masks.Hampton Park's Mary Murray Drive was temporarily closed to all vehicular traffic as a measure to allow more flexibility for social distancing; as of May 10 Mary Murray Drive was reopened to vehicular traffic.Additional county parks will reopen in the coming weeks; stay tuned for a full list, along with necessary restrictions, from CCPRC soon.