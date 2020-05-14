Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Bill Murray talks RiverDogs, bubbles and Michael Jordan with Jimmy Kimmel

Fill Up

Posted by Sam Spence and Connelly Hardaway on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 4:37 PM


Ahead of his Friday afternoon nacho grudge match with Guy Fieri, Bill Murray talked with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night about the RiverDogs, Michael Jordan and bubbles.

From the friendly confines of his bathtub, of course, Murray and Kimmel discussed the to-go menu from the Charleston RiverDogs — Murray is a part-owner of the team.

Riffing on the Dogs' wedge salad option, which includes thick-sliced bacon, Murray says it is perfect for breakfast or lunch. In an impromptu test of Murray's RiverDogs menu knowledge, Kimmel asks about the Homewrecker, which Murray correctly identifies as a footlong hot dog.
Related Bill Murray and Guy Fieri will have a livestreamed nacho contest to benefit restaurant workers: Cause why not?
Bill Murray and Guy Fieri will have a livestreamed nacho contest to benefit restaurant workers
Cause why not?
Charleston's favorite resident Bill Murray and Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri are going head-to-head making nachos with proceeds going to Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The Nacho Average Showdown will be streamed live on Food Network's Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Friday.
By Lauren Hurlock
Eat

Of course, Murray starred in Space Jam with Michael Jordan. Murray is careful to remind fans that he dished Jordan the game-winning assist in the 1996 live-action and animated flick. "I didn't even get interviewed after," he said.

On Friday, Murray along with his son Homer, will challenge Guy Fieri along with his son to a nacho contest to benefit restaurant workers put out of work by the coronavirus. That gets underway around 5 p.m. on Food Network's Facebook.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS