Bill Murray talks RiverDogs, bubbles and Michael Jordan with Jimmy Kimmel

Ahead of his Friday afternoon nacho grudge match with Guy Fieri, Bill Murray talked with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night about the RiverDogs, Michael Jordan and bubbles.
From the friendly confines of his bathtub, of course, Murray and Kimmel discussed the to-go menu from the Charleston RiverDogs — Murray is a part-owner of the team.
Riffing on the Dogs' wedge salad option, which includes thick-sliced bacon, Murray says it is perfect for breakfast or lunch. In an impromptu test of Murray's RiverDogs menu knowledge, Kimmel asks about the Homewrecker, which Murray correctly identifies as a footlong hot dog.
Of course, Murray starred in Space Jam with Michael Jordan. Murray is careful to remind fans that he dished Jordan the game-winning assist in the 1996 live-action and animated flick. "I didn't even get interviewed after," he said.
On Friday, Murray along with his son Homer, will challenge Guy Fieri along with his son to a nacho contest to benefit restaurant workers put out of work by the coronavirus. That gets underway around 5 p.m. on Food Network's Facebook.