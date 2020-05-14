Bill Murray talks RiverDogs, bubbles and Michael Jordan with Jimmy Kimmel

Bill Murray and Guy Fieri will have a livestreamed nacho contest to benefit restaurant workers

Cause why not?

Charleston's favorite resident Bill Murray and Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri are going head-to-head making nachos with proceeds going to Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The Nacho Average Showdown will be streamed live on Food Network's Facebook page at 5 p.m. on Friday.

By Lauren Hurlock

Eat