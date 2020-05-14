Before You Go: A record year for absentee voting?; Reality TV has messed with American minds; NYC kids have rare syndrome tied to coronavirus

Thursday, May 14, 2020
Do murder hornets even exist?
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 4:22 PM
COVID-19 updates:
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the statewide total to 8,189.
Record year for absentee voting?
South Carolina could get wave of mail-in voters this year after the state passed a law allowing absentee ballots to be requested by anyone without specifying one of more than a dozen reasons spelled out in state law. Total absentee ballots for the June primary could eclipse numbers previously seen in a November general election. Source: The State
What we're reading:
The New Yorker
: "Do 'Murder Hornets' really exist?"
Bon Appetit
: "I used to be a chef. Now I'm defeating monsters with a toddler in my empty restaurant"
The Atlantic
: "The paranoid style in American entertainment"
Time
: "Architect Rem Koolhaas says redesigning public spaces was necessary before the pandemic"
New York Times
: "100 children in N.Y.C. have rare syndrome tied to virus"
The rest from City Paper:
— Charleston County and city parks continue to reopen after COVID-19 closure
— After Ahmaud Arbery killing, SC legislators move to end most citizen's arrest
— Charleston justice group pushes ahead despite key "action" meeting scrubbed by coronavirus
— Graham and Scott again show their lack of regard for South Carolina's working people
