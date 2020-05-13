Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The Agenda: Charleston will allow sidewalk dining; SC epidemiologist alarmed by people not taking precautions; State still ranks low in testing

Folly Beach gave out more than 40 tickets for those not social distancing

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY VERA DAVIDOVA ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Vera Davidova on Unsplash
E for effort. While the Post and Courier is reporting that the nation's top infectious-disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, praised South Carolina's handling of the coronavirus, the state has also ranked close to the bottom in the nation for testing. Source: Greenville News

Dr. Bell sounds alarms. State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said she was "alarmed" by examples she's seen of people failing to practice social distancing and other prevention methods during a virtual meeting of a Richland County committee on the coronavirus. Source: The State

Sidewalk dining. The City of Charleston will allow restaurants to use sidewalks and parking lots to expand their outdoor dining options. Source: WCSC

Mail-in voting. State lawmakers approved a short-term bill on Tuesday that would allow all South Carolina voters to request a mail-in ballot for the upcoming June 9 primaries. Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill into law. Source: P&C

Back to school at the Citadel. The Citadel announced it plans to reopen its campus for students in August. Tentatively, freshmen students will be on campus August 17 for matriculation while upperclassmen will return August 25. Source: P&C

Enforcing social distancing. Folly Beach police have given out more than 40 tickets for violating the governor's ordered social distancing, specifically gatherings of more than three people. Source: WCSC

