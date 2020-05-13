Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Before You Go: Another SC university planing to reopen; Charleston cafe sues insurance company; Uber wants to eat Grubhub
Tips are down, delivery fees are up
Parker Milner
May 13, 2020
COVID-19 updates
Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash
: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the statewide today to 8,030.
Another S.C. university plans to reopen
: One week after the University of South Carolina announced they would resume classes in the fall, The Citadel said they would welcome freshman to campus on Aug. 17. Meanwhile, the Charleston County School District will hold a virtual graduation on June 8 along with an in-person diploma ceremony at a later date to be determined.
Vox
: “The American unemployment system is broken by design.”
Eater
: "The Un-Heroic Reality of Being an ‘Essential’ Restaurant Worker"
The Athletic
: “Boycotting women’s hockey players outline changes for second season of standoff.”
The Wall Street Journal
: “Uber Technologies Makes Takeover Approach to Grubhub.”
The Post and Courier
: "Charleston cafe takes on insurance firm in fight over coronavirus claims"
