The Agenda: State employees expected back at work in June; Sullivan's Island and Folly Beach open to non-residents; Close-contact businesses can reopen

click to enlarge
Close contact businesses.
-
Photo by Guilherme Petri on Unsplash
Gov. Henry McMaster announced yesterday that close-contact businesses — gyms, salons, tattoo parlors and others — can reopen as of Monday, May 18. Recreational facilities including public and community pools will be allowed to reopen as well. Source: Charleston City Paper
Back to work.
McMaster also announced that state employees are to return to work no later than June 3. Workers will return on a staggered schedule. Source: The State
Beaches reopen.
Sullivan's Island and Folly Beach are reopening to non-residents. The roadblocks by Folly Beach will be removed by Thursday, with sunbathers allowed back by Tuesday, May 19. On Sullivan's Island, roadblocks will be removed, but the exercise-only clause will remain in effect. Source: P&C
Contact tracers.
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control has hired almost 400 contact tracers and has a pool of nearly 1,000 more. Contact tracers contact people who have tested positive for the virus, where they have been and who they might have been in contact with, and follows up with them. Source: Columbia Business Report
Assembly in session.
South Carolina lawmakers are returning to Columbia to pass a resolution extending the 2019-2020 budget so the state to continue to spend money at its current rate, address coronavirus pandemic spending and other matters. Source: AP