Before You Go: County stands down in Folly Beach lawsuit; Restaurant owners share some reopening concerns; Getting sick on the job?

Another 135 cases were counted today, along with nine new deaths related to the virus. Charleston County has 497 cases and 11 deaths.
Life's a beach:
Folly Beach City Council voted on Monday to remove checkpoints this Thursday at 4 p.m. This news comes just a few days after Charleston County filed a lawsuit against the beach town on May 8 for keeping their checkpoints despite Gov. Henry McMaster's order to lift beach access restrictions. County Council Chairman Elliott Summey announced Tuesday that they dropped the lawsuit in response to Folly Beach removing checkpoints.
PolitiFact
: "Reopening in the COVID era: How to adapt to a new normal"
Associated Press
: "As Trump urges reopening, thousands getting sick on the job"
The Post and Courier
: "Disregard for social distance, other patron misconduct worries some S.C. restaurant owners"
NPR
: "Checkpoint Clash Escalates Between South Dakota Governor, Tribal Leaders"
Mother Jones
: "Anti-Vaxxers Have a Dangerous Theory Called 'Natural Immunity.' Now It’s Going Mainstream"
