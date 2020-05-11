Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Monday, May 11, 2020

The Agenda: Restaurants can reopen indoor dining today; Raise for retired SC judges strains pension fund

Retired judges get 35.8 percent raises

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge RUTA SMITH FILE
  • Ruta Smith file
Seat yourself. As of today, restaurants are permitted to reopen indoor dining, pointing to guidances that include keeping occupancy to 50 percent and tables 6-to-8 feet apart. Source: AP

Waiting. While some restaurants in Charleston reopened outdoor dining last week with guest safety in mind, others are watching and waiting. Source: Charleston City Paper
Related How some Charleston restaurants are carefully restarting outdoor table service: Aired Out
Uptown Social reopened their rooftop dining area on King Street this week
How some Charleston restaurants are carefully restarting outdoor table service
Aired Out
Forty-eight hours — that was the time between the release of Gov. Henry McMaster's guidelines for reopening restaurants and the Monday morning when local eateries were able to serve customers outdoors. Some establishments chose to exercise caution, while others used the weekend to revamp their space and attempt to adopt the advised safety precautions to restart service.
By Parker Milner
Features
Retired judges get pension perk. Retired judges and solicitors got a 35.8 percent increase in their pensions connected to raises the General Assembly gave to working judges and solicitors. Their pension payments increased by an average of more than $37,000, with $500 or less going to other retirees. Source: P&C

Seacoast pastor's death. Darrin Patrick, a pastor with Seacoast Church, died on Thursday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while target shooting in St. Louis. Source: P&C

Wilson requests investigation. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 17 other attorneys general signed a letter asking Congress to investigate the Chinese government's involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: ABC News 4

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS