Monday, May 11, 2020
The Agenda: Restaurants can reopen indoor dining today; Raise for retired SC judges strains pension fund
Retired judges get 35.8 percent raises
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 10:24 AM
click to enlarge
Seat yourself.
As of today, restaurants are permitted to reopen indoor dining, pointing to guidances that include keeping occupancy to 50 percent and tables 6-to-8 feet apart. Source: AP
Waiting.
While some restaurants in Charleston reopened outdoor dining last week with guest safety in mind, others are watching and waiting. Source: Charleston City Paper Retired judges get pension perk.
Retired judges and solicitors got a 35.8 percent increase in their pensions connected to raises the General Assembly gave to working judges and solicitors. Their pension payments increased by an average of more than $37,000, with $500 or less going to other retirees. Source: P&C
Seacoast pastor's death.
Darrin Patrick, a pastor with Seacoast Church, died on Thursday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while target shooting in St. Louis. Source: P&C
Wilson requests investigation.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 17 other attorneys general signed a letter asking Congress to investigate the Chinese government's involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: ABC News 4
Tags: restaurants, reopen, covid-19, coronavirus, retired judges, pension, Darrin Patrick, seacoast, Alan Wilson, Image