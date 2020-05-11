Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Monday, May 11, 2020

McMaster gives OK for salons, pools, gyms and other close-contact facilities to open May 18

SC remains among lowest in testing per capita

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SIMON RAY ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Simon Ray on Unsplash
Starting next week, you'll finally be able to do three things you haven't done in a few weeks: A sweet cannonball at the local pool, get your brows done, and lift heavy things at the gym.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced today that starting next week, Monday, May 18, several close-contact facilities previously closed by executive order to stop the spread of COVID-19 will be allowed to reopen with guidances on how to best operate.

"With our increased capacity for testing the people of our state, it is time to responsibly and gradually get these small businesses back up and running," McMaster said in a press release Monday.

The state rolled out expanded testing availability at mobile clinics throughout the state starting last week. Still, South Carolina remains one of the lowest-ranked states in terms of tests per capita, according to Buzzfeed News (via data from The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project).
According to the press release, close-contact service businesses able to reopen on May 18 include: Barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons and spas, body-art facilities and tattoo services, tanning salons, massage-therapy establishments and massage services. Commercial gyms able to open include group facilities such as "yoga studios, barre classes and others."

Exact wording of the governor's latest executive order was not available Monday evening.

