Before You Go: McMaster OKs salon, gym openings; Renewed push for SC hate crime law; "Patchwork" of state openings

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates
-
Photo by Cameron Stewart on Unsplash
: The state reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, along with 15 deaths.
Snip and Splash:
Gov. Henry McMaster says that salons, pools, gyms and other close-contact facilities previously closed due to executive order to slow the spread of COVID-19 can reopen next Monday.
S.C. hate crime law:
Advocates see the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. as even more reason for lawmakers to pass a state hate crime law in South Carolina. Source: P&C
Ding:
Daniel Island-based Blackbaud will ring the bell to open the NASDAQ exchange on Tuesday. Source: P&C
What we're reading:
The Washington Post
: "The patchwork of state reopenings is a deadly game of trial and error"
The Washington Post Magazine
has a tick-tock story about how one reporter came to break news related to leaks from former government contractor Edward Snowden.
The Charlotte Observer
editorial board: "Just wear the stupid mask"
Vox
: "The Supreme Court seems likely to give religious employers a broad ability to discriminate"