Monday, May 11, 2020

Before You Go: McMaster OKs salon, gym openings; Renewed push for SC hate crime law; "Patchwork" of state openings

NC editorial board: "Wear the stupid mask"

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 5:35 PM

COVID-19 updates: The state reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, along with 15 deaths.

Snip and Splash: Gov. Henry McMaster says that salons, pools, gyms and other close-contact facilities previously closed due to executive order to slow the spread of COVID-19 can reopen next Monday.

S.C. hate crime law: Advocates see the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. as even more reason for lawmakers to pass a state hate crime law in South Carolina. Source: P&C

Ding: Daniel Island-based Blackbaud will ring the bell to open the NASDAQ exchange on Tuesday. Source: P&C

What we're reading:

The Washington Post: "The patchwork of state reopenings is a deadly game of trial and error"

The Washington Post Magazine has a tick-tock story about how one reporter came to break news related to leaks from former government contractor Edward Snowden.

The Charlotte Observer editorial board: "Just wear the stupid mask"

Vox: "The Supreme Court seems likely to give religious employers a broad ability to discriminate"

