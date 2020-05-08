Before you go: Coronavirus updates; SC loses huge chunk of budget surplus; A guide to staying safe as things reopen

Friday, May 8, 2020
Dogs delivering drinks
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 238 new cases of the coronavirus today, bringing the state total to 7,367.
See 'ya, surplus.
South Carolina's revenues declined more than $400 million for April compared to the same time last year. The funds lost from the pandemic could be made up with taxes filed late. Luckily, South Carolina was supposed to have a $567 million surplus, but lost revenue will leave only $60 million – less than 10 percent – left of the surplus. Read more.
What we're reading:
(Lots of bummers – sorry. Knowledge is power.)
The Atlantic - A guide to staying safe as states reopen
The Verge - It’s already getting too hot and humid in some places for humans to survive
Buzzfeed - We will never agree on what happened during the first wave of the pandemic – and that will make it harder to survive the second
The Atlantic - Why the coronavirus is so confusing
Vox - The emerging long-term complications of Covid-19, explained
A couple lighter reads:
The Verge - Record-breaking astronaut Christina Koch on making space history and surviving lengthy isolation
New York Times - How Hip-Hop royalty found a new home on Instagram Live
Vox - 12 great movies about moms, from the heartwarming to the truly bizarre
The latest from the Charleston City Paper:
- Brookgreen Gardens opens new outdoor exhibit, "Southern Light," on May 15
- Mt. Pleasant family's 'Joke of the Day' is back after run-in with HOA
- Mother's Day 2020: Outdoor dining and to-go specials for Mom in Charleston
- Charleston theater companies contemplate their futures while mired in a very uncertain present
- The world of online streaming services features some real winners
Now, for some fun:
From Buzzfeed: These Very Good Dogs Help Deliver Quarantine Beer And They're Doing A Great Job
(They can come to my house any time.)
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and artist/alien Grimes had their first child, a boy who they named X Æ A-12 Musk. Find your own Elon Musk-Grimes baby name:
