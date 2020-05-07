Thursday, May 7, 2020
The Agenda: SC to ramp up testing, especially in nursing homes; Polar vortex brings cooler weather to Charleston
More opening dates coming
by Lauren Hurlock
May 7, 2020
More tests.
Photo by Drew Hays on Unsplash
South Carolina's Department of Heath and Environmental Control announced plans to ramp up testing for the coronavirus yesterday. They will first be testing vulnerable communities, including 40,000 residents and employees of nursing homes; hiring contact tracers; and have hired a private firm to help conduct tests. Source: P&C
Save the open date.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced yesterday that they want to announce more opening dates as soon as by the end of the week. Source: The State
Brr.
A polar vortex is bringing cold air and winter-like conditions to the north east, including the chance of rare May snow. Source: Washington Post
Cool.
In Charleston we will get some cool weather to enjoy before things heat back up. Source: Chswx
Jobs.
South Carolina's Department of Employment and Workforce announced jobless claims dropped last week. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, they have received unemployment claims from approximately 8.79 percent of the population. Source: Live 5
