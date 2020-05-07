Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Before You Go: SC coronavirus daily case count back above 200; Even luxury brands are filing for bankruptcy; Rethinking the legal wildlife trade

Finding justice for Ahmaud Arbery

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge Live bullfrogs are part of the troublesome legal international wildlife trade - PHOTO BY KEN GOULDING ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Ken Goulding on Unsplash
  • Live bullfrogs are part of the troublesome legal international wildlife trade
COVID-19 updates: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 214 new cases of the coronavirus today, bringing the state total to 7,142.

All nursing homes getting tested: This week DHEC announced that it will test all residents and staff members at nursing homes in the state for COVID-19. DHEC director Rick Toomey said: Across the country, COVID-19 has drastically impacted the residents and workers at nursing homes, and we want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable populations who reside at these care facilities."

What we're reading:

The New Yorker: "The underground efforts to get masks to doctors"

New York Times: "Neiman Marcus, a symbol of luxury, files for bankruptcy"

The Atlantic: "Rural Southerners take on the coronavirus"

The Guardian: "Ahmaud Arbery's parents call for arrests after 'modern lynching in the middle of the day'"

National Geographic: "To prevent the next pandemic, it's the legal wildlife trade we should worry about"

The rest from City Paper:
"'Murder hornets' in SC? Nothing to worry about at this point, experts say"
"Buxton Books hosting virtual talk series, Reader Meet Writer"
— "Local leaders of Les Dames D’Escoffier partner with independent restaurants to feed health care workers"
"Mother's Day 2020: Outdoor dining and to-go specials for Mom in Charleston"

