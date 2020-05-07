Before You Go: SC coronavirus daily case count back above 200; Even luxury brands are filing for bankruptcy; Rethinking the legal wildlife trade

Thursday, May 7, 2020
Finding justice for Ahmaud Arbery
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 4:37 PM
COVID-19 updates:
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 214 new cases of the coronavirus today, bringing the state total to 7,142.
All nursing homes getting tested:
This week DHEC announced that it will test all residents and staff members at nursing homes in the state for COVID-19. DHEC director Rick Toomey said: Across the country, COVID-19 has drastically impacted the residents and workers at nursing homes, and we want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable populations who reside at these care facilities."
What we're reading:
The New Yorker
: "The underground efforts to get masks to doctors"
New York Times:
"Neiman Marcus, a symbol of luxury, files for bankruptcy"
The Atlantic
: "Rural Southerners take on the coronavirus"
The Guardian
: "Ahmaud Arbery's parents call for arrests after 'modern lynching in the middle of the day'"
National Geographic
: "To prevent the next pandemic, it's the legal wildlife trade we should worry about"
The rest from City Paper:
— "'Murder hornets' in SC? Nothing to worry about at this point, experts say"
— "Buxton Books hosting virtual talk series, Reader Meet Writer"
— "Local leaders of Les Dames D’Escoffier partner with independent restaurants to feed health care workers
"
— "Mother's Day 2020: Outdoor dining and to-go specials for Mom in Charleston"
