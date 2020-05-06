The Agenda: SC officials predict more than 1,100 deaths from coronavirus; Arrested Midlands man had 90 guns, researched mass shootings

click to enlarge
1,100 possible deaths.
State officials are predicting more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 by August. Two weeks ago, they estimated 700 people would die from the virus in the state, but the uptick takes into account the end of the stay-at-home order and businesses reopening. Source: AP
81 percent.
According to estimates from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 81 percent of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered. Source: WBTW
Man who had 90 weapons arrested.
Feds say a man had 90 weapons and researched mass shootings. After an 18-month investigation, Edward Daniel Kimpton Jr., 25, was charged with wire fraud, mail fraud and illegal possession of machine guns. During a search, authorities found 90 weapons, 23,763 bullets, body armor, and five bump stocks, which make regular assault rifles automatic weapons. Kimpton was a student at Midlands Technical College. Source: AP
40 percent.
According to a S.C. Chamber of Commerce survey, 40 percent of businesses reported laying off or furloughing employees. Another 40 percent reported considering or making a pay cut for employees. Source: Greenville News
Sign of things to come.
Gov. Henry McMaster said either this week or next they would announce their decision on how to reopen salons and barbershops. Source: P&C