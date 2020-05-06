Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Before You Go: New coronavirus cases under 100 for 2nd-straight day; Battle over the beach; RV quarantining
Plus the potential closure of an iconic restaurant
Posted
by Parker Milner
on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 5:17 PM
click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates
-
Flickr user Brian Crawford
-
Non-residents can access Folly Beach before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 97 new cases of the coronavirus today, bringing the state total to 6,936.
Battle at the Beach
: Charleston County is in a battle with the City of Folly Beach over their refusal to fully reopen the beach community to non-residents. When asked about the issue, Gov. Henry McMaster said it was up to the local municipalities and their mayors to make a decision. The county is threatening legal action if Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin doesn't lift the restrictions.
WHAT WE'RE READING
:
Vox
: "1 million Americans live in RVs. Here’s how we’re coping with the pandemic"
CNBC
: “Nearly a fifth of Wendy’s US restaurants are out of beef, analyst says.”
Bloomberg
: “One of the World’s Best Restaurants Might Not Reopen for Business”
Associated Press
: “Favre received welfare money for no-show speeches.”
Los Angeles Times
: "Rotting food. Hungry masses. Chaotic supply chains. Coronavirus upends the U.S. food system"
The rest from the City Paper
:
- "We need to rethink some things" to emerge from this pandemic stronger
- Middleton Place has reopened for self-guided tours
- Jah Jr. embraces vocals and happiness on his latest LP, Here I Go
- Baguette Magic is all-in on new weekly grocery delivery service
- The world of online streaming services features some real winners
Tags: before you go, coronavirus, Image