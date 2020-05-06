Before You Go: New coronavirus cases under 100 for 2nd-straight day; Battle over the beach; RV quarantining

click to enlarge Flickr user Brian Crawford

Non-residents can access Folly Beach before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 97 new cases of the coronavirus today, bringing the state total to 6,936.: Charleston County is in a battle with the City of Folly Beach over their refusal to fully reopen the beach community to non-residents. When asked about the issue, Gov. Henry McMaster said it was up to the local municipalities and their mayors to make a decision. The county is threatening legal action if Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin doesn't lift the restrictions.: "1 million Americans live in RVs. Here’s how we’re coping with the pandemic": “Nearly a fifth of Wendy’s US restaurants are out of beef, analyst says.”: “One of the World’s Best Restaurants Might Not Reopen for Business”: “Favre received welfare money for no-show speeches.”: "Rotting food. Hungry masses. Chaotic supply chains. Coronavirus upends the U.S. food system"