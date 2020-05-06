Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Before You Go: New coronavirus cases under 100 for 2nd-straight day; Battle over the beach; RV quarantining

Plus the potential closure of an iconic restaurant

Posted by Parker Milner on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge Non-residents can access Folly Beach before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. - FLICKR USER BRIAN CRAWFORD
  • Flickr user Brian Crawford
  • Non-residents can access Folly Beach before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
COVID-19 updates: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 97 new cases of the coronavirus today, bringing the state total to 6,936.

Battle at the Beach: Charleston County is in a battle with the City of Folly Beach over their refusal to fully reopen the beach community to non-residents. When asked about the issue, Gov. Henry McMaster said it was up to the local municipalities and their mayors to make a decision. The county is threatening legal action if Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin doesn't lift the restrictions.

The rest from the City Paper:

- "We need to rethink some things" to emerge from this pandemic stronger
- Middleton Place has reopened for self-guided tours
- Jah Jr. embraces vocals and happiness on his latest LP, Here I Go
- Baguette Magic is all-in on new weekly grocery delivery service
- The world of online streaming services features some real winners

