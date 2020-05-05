Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The Agenda: SC stay-at-home order ends; IOP to reopen beaches for exercise

Close contact businesses to stay closed

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge ETV SCREENSHOT
  • ETV Screenshot
Stay-at-home order ends. Gov. Henry McMaster's stay-at-home order ended on Monday as the state attempts to reopen in time for the summer tourism season. Close-contact businesses like barbershops and hair salons, gyms, playgrounds, and night clubs will remain closed. Source: AP

IOP Reopening. The Isle of Palms City Council voted to remove checkpoints and restrictions to the island and allow beach access for exercise only starting on Wednesday. Source: Live 5

Backronym of the year. Upstate S.C. Congressman Jeff Duncan has introduced the Working Under Humanity's Actual Needs (WUHAN) Recessions Act, with what must be an award-winning backronym. The bill would cut $27 billion in spending from the CARES Act which the congressman doesn't believe is related to the fight against the coronavirus. Source: Williamston Journal

Cruise ship free. Carnival Cruise Lines said it will delay most of its cruises until Sept. 1, including the Sunshine, which departs from downtown Charleston. Source: P&C

