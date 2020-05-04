Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Monday, May 4, 2020

The Agenda: Experts suggest S.C. ramp up testing to contain COVID-19; restaurants can now offer outdoor dining

Alligator attack under investigation

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge Testing for the coronavirus COVID-19 - PROVIDED, SC DHEC
  • Provided, SC DHEC
  • Testing for the coronavirus COVID-19
Thanks but no thanks. Experts say South Carolina needs to increase efforts to detect new cases and stop the spread of COVID-19 as businesses begin to reopen. Some states have plans to track contacts, but the state Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has enough capacity to investigate each of the 6,000 COVID-19 cases. Source: P&C

Outdoor dining. Restaurants will be allowed to offer outdoor dining in addition to take out, curbside and delivery services. The tables must be a minimum of eight feet apart, groups must be limited to eight or fewer, and tables must be sanitized after each customer. Source: Live 5

Fill out the census. South Carolina ranks 40th nationally for census response rates. Source: ABC News 4
Related Our View: Millions in local dollars at stake in SC's census response: Let's Count
Our View: Millions in local dollars at stake in SC's census response
Let's Count
One of the most consequential things South Carolina residents will do in 2020 will be respond to the census. Right now, less than half of South Carolinians have responded. That's a shame.
By City Paper Editorial Board
Our View

Alligator. A Johns Island woman was killed by an alligator on Friday on Kiawah Island. The incident remains under investigation. She is the third person to die from an alligator in the state's history. Source: P&C

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS