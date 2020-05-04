The Agenda: Experts suggest S.C. ramp up testing to contain COVID-19; restaurants can now offer outdoor dining

Monday, May 4, 2020
Experts say South Carolina needs to increase efforts to detect new cases and stop the spread of COVID-19 as businesses begin to reopen. Some states have plans to track contacts, but the state Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has enough capacity to investigate each of the 6,000 COVID-19 cases. Source: P&C
Outdoor dining.
Restaurants will be allowed to offer outdoor dining in addition to take out, curbside and delivery services. The tables must be a minimum of eight feet apart, groups must be limited to eight or fewer, and tables must be sanitized after each customer. Source: Live 5
Fill out the census.
South Carolina ranks 40th nationally for census response rates. Source: ABC News 4
Alligator.
A Johns Island woman was killed by an alligator on Friday on Kiawah Island. The incident remains under investigation. She is the third person to die from an alligator in the state's history. Source: P&C
