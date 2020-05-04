Before You Go: Proportion of positive tests trending down; Summey says beach towns should follow state lead; Barbour x Supreme

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
Photo by Kelsey Schisler on Unsplash
South Carolina health officials are reporting 135 new cases of COVID-19 today, with eight additional deaths as a result of coronavirus infection.
The state also released new graphics
showing the percent of daily tests that come back positive trending down over the next 14 and 28 days.
In Court?
The chairman of Charleston County Council is threatening legal action against Isle of Palms, saying that beach communities should follow the state's lead rather than try to control who accesses the towns as they try to limit the spread of COVID-19. Source: P&C
Yep, in Court.
The South Carolina Ports Authority is asking for a rehearing from the State Supreme Court over its proposed new cruise terminal downtown. Source: P&C
