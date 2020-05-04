Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Monday, May 4, 2020

Before You Go: Proportion of positive tests trending down; Summey says beach towns should follow state lead; Barbour x Supreme

Port in a Storm

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KELSEY SCHISLER ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Kelsey Schisler on Unsplash
COVID-19 update: South Carolina health officials are reporting 135 new cases of COVID-19 today, with eight additional deaths as a result of coronavirus infection.

The state also released new graphics showing the percent of daily tests that come back positive trending down over the next 14 and 28 days.

click to enlarge DHEC
  • DHEC
In Court? The chairman of Charleston County Council is threatening legal action against Isle of Palms, saying that beach communities should follow the state's lead rather than try to control who accesses the towns as they try to limit the spread of COVID-19. Source: P&C

Yep, in Court. The South Carolina Ports Authority is asking for a rehearing from the State Supreme Court over its proposed new cruise terminal downtown. Source: P&C

What We're Reading:

Input Mag: "Supreme's Barbour collaboration is the best drop of the season"

The Verge: "Amazon VP quits over whistleblower firings in scathing blog post"

NY Times: "‘Murder Hornets’ in the U.S.: The Rush to Stop the Asian Giant Hornet"

Pro Publica: "Los New Yorkers: Essential and Underprotected in the Pandemic’s Epicenter"

Poynter: The 2020 Pulitzer Prizes, announced today, include This American Life and The New York Times' 1619 Project.

Tags: ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS